Confederate statue base set to be removed from courthouse lawn in Daviess Co.

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Daviess County Fiscal Court has ruled that the base of a Confederate statue on the courthouse lawn must be moved by the end of August.

Judge Executive Al Mattingly says the process of removing the statue and its base has been a two-year process. The statue has been off the base for a while now. The Kentucky Chapter of the United Daughters of the Confederacy will be in charge of moving the base off the courthouse lawn to Panther Creek Battle Field.

Mattingly says the statue will not be reattached once the base is moved.

“In the end, our goal is to have the base off the public property which is the courthouse,” Mattingly said. “And hopefully September 1, we’ll wake up and there will be a nice tulip bed where the statue sat.”

Mattingly says if the United Daughters of the Confederacy want to move the statue out of the Panther Creek Battle Field, it will have to be moved out of Daviess County.

