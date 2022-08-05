Condolences are collected for U.S. Congresswoman from Indiana who was killed in a crash

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - A pot of flowers, a black draped chair, and a pile of empty notecards line the area where Congresswoman Jackie Walorski (R-IN) once worked inside the Ways and Means committee on Capitol Hill.

Her loss is still fresh for those who knew her, after she and two of her aides were killed in a crash.

Outside the committee’s doors, hung a sign that read “please enter quietly to pay tribute to our beloved friends and colleagues, Representative Jackie Walorski (IN-2), Emma Thompson, and Zachary Potts.”

Rep. John Larson (D-Conn.) is one of the lawmakers who served with Walorski on the Ways and Means Committee. He remembers the moment he learned of the fatal crash.

“I got a call from one of my staff members and it was one of those OMG moments. You know, because you realize the fragility of life in general, and that these things, these tragedies, unfortunately, happen. And, when it happens to somebody you know and someone you serve with and someone you respect, it just underscores the tenuous nature of life and the events of life and serving the public,” said Larson.

Despite being on opposite sides of the aisle politically, Larson described Walorski as down to earth, caring, and dedicated.

‘I think that what happens sometimes in government, people lose track of the real human dynamic that goes on. And the committee, the Ways and Means Committee, is very nonpartisan. People respect one another. And she was a class act always.,” said Rep. John Larson (D-Conn.) who served on the committee with Walorski.

Blank cards are no in the committee’s room as an invitation for people to share their messages of condolences for the victims.

“Political labels don’t matter at all. It’s what a person has in their heart and how they represent their constituents. And she led with her heart. And that’s what I admired about her,” said Larson.

Rep. Dave Joyce (R-Ohio), who served on the Ethics committee with Walorski also shared his memories. See his story here.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.