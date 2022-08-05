Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Authorities: Missing Spencer County teen possibly in danger

Kendall King
Kendall King(Source: Brittany Arnold-Hutsler)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 9:09 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANTA CLAUS, Ind. (WFIE) - Authorities are still searching for a Spencer County girl who’s now been missing for nearly two weeks.

Santa Claus Police Chief James Faulkenburg says he would consider 15-year-old Kendall King to possibly be in danger because of her age, and because they don’t know where she is or who she is with. The chief says he doesn’t believe King is in imminent danger, but they are looking for her.

Kendall King is described to have blue eyes and light hair at the time of her disappearance. She is around 5-foot-1 and was last seen by family in Santa Claus on July 21.

The police chief say it’s likely she ran away, but because of her age, medical condition and the time that has passed, she could be in danger.

Her guardian reached out to 14 News, concerned for King’s safety given her ongoing health issues.

“There’s a lot of crazy out there,” King’s legal guardian, Brittany Arnold-Hutsler said. “She’s a 15-year-old kid out there on her own with anxiety and seizures. So even if she’s run away that’s not a safe thing, and if she’s taken that’s really not a safe situation. So with each passing day that makes us more and more worrisome.”

Santa Claus police and family members will be giving an update at the Santa Claus Camp and Conference Center on Friday at 6 p.m.

It was supposed to be Kendall’s 16th birthday party. The community is invited to attend.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Evansville Police Department confirms that two people are dead after a shooting at a gas...
Coroner identifies 2 men killed in Evansville shooting
Left: Josilyn Davis. Right: Taylor Perry.
Couple accused of assaulting victims with tire iron, pepper spray
Amy Word
Watch: Bodycam footage released of Amy Word’s arrest
Christopher Palmer Mugshot
Ex-Lamasco employee arrested in connection to drug investigation
Bryan Biggs.
Affidavit: Newburgh man says he delivered cocaine to people while working at Lamasco

Latest News

Greater Owensboro Economic Development Corporation
Owensboro economic development agency looking to ‘Grow the Boro’ with remote workers
Crews install lights underneath Lloyd Expressway in downtown Evansville
Crews install lights underneath Lloyd Expressway in downtown Evansville
Iowa’s Field of Dreams game provides glimpse for Evansville
Iowa’s Field of Dreams game provides glimpse for Evansville
Iowa’s Field of Dreams game provides glimpse for Evansville
Iowa’s Field of Dreams game provides glimpse for Evansville