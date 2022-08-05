Authorities: Missing Spencer County teen possibly in danger

SANTA CLAUS, Ind. (WFIE) - Authorities are still searching for a Spencer County girl who’s now been missing for nearly two weeks.

Santa Claus Police Chief James Faulkenburg says he would consider 15-year-old Kendall King to possibly be in danger because of her age, and because they don’t know where she is or who she is with. The chief says he doesn’t believe King is in imminent danger, but they are looking for her.

Kendall King is described to have blue eyes and light hair at the time of her disappearance. She is around 5-foot-1 and was last seen by family in Santa Claus on July 21.

The police chief say it’s likely she ran away, but because of her age, medical condition and the time that has passed, she could be in danger.

Her guardian reached out to 14 News, concerned for King’s safety given her ongoing health issues.

“There’s a lot of crazy out there,” King’s legal guardian, Brittany Arnold-Hutsler said. “She’s a 15-year-old kid out there on her own with anxiety and seizures. So even if she’s run away that’s not a safe thing, and if she’s taken that’s really not a safe situation. So with each passing day that makes us more and more worrisome.”

Santa Claus police and family members will be giving an update at the Santa Claus Camp and Conference Center on Friday at 6 p.m.

It was supposed to be Kendall’s 16th birthday party. The community is invited to attend.

