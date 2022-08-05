Birthday Club
Affidavit: Another man arrested in connection to Evansville drug investigation

Joseph Franks.
Joseph Franks.(Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff's Office.)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 8:37 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Another arrest has been made in connection to a large drug investigation into bars along Franklin Street in Evansville.

At the end of June, 14 News reported about a drug bust in Evansville, where 12 people were arrested for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and cocaine charges.

[DEA confirms connection between two large drug arrests in Evansville]

Detectives say they watched the parking lots at Sportsmans and Lamasco as a part of their investigation.

Detectives believe they watched several drug deals happen in those parking lots.

They say that led them to investigate Joseph Franks and Aaron Portor.

In May, officers watched Porter leave an apartment on the 300 block of Southeast Second Street and drive away.

Detectives say they pulled him over after a traffic violation and found a lot of money on him.

In June, detectives say they received more information from an informant that both Porter and Franks were dealing in controlled substances.

According to the affidavit, they also received tips that they were buying cocaine from the “main source” on Franklin Street to distribute it.

Authorities were also told they would have cocaine shipped or went to pick it up in Louisville to sell in Evansville.

Detectives say they set up a controlled buy from Franks.

They say he sold an informant over 28 grams of psilocybin on one occasion.

On Thursday, investigators received a search warrant for Porter’s and Franks’ apartment on Southeast Second Street.

An affidavit states they found a large amount of psilocybin, LSD and over $4,5000 in cash.

They say they also found pills, a small amount of cocaine, some marijuana and multiple digital scales.

Franks was found coming out of Lamaso Thursday and was later arrested after getting a ride from an Uber.

He’s facing a dealing charge.

