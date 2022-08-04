Wife of slain Evansville firefighter expected back in court
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 5:50 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The wife of a murdered Evansville firefighter is due back in court Thursday.
Elizabeth Fox-Doerr pleaded not guilty to perjury charges in July.
Records show she’ll be in court for a review hearing.
Little is known about why she is charged with perjury.
We also don’t know if these charges relate to the death of her husband - Robert Doerr.
That happened three years ago.
We’ll keep you updated as to what happens.
Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.