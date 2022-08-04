Wife of slain Evansville firefighter expected back in court.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The wife of a murdered Evansville firefighter is due back in court Thursday.

Elizabeth Fox-Doerr pleaded not guilty to perjury charges in July.

Records show she’ll be in court for a review hearing.

Little is known about why she is charged with perjury.

We also don’t know if these charges relate to the death of her husband - Robert Doerr.

That happened three years ago.

We’ll keep you updated as to what happens.

