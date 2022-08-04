Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Wife of slain Evansville firefighter expected back in court

Wife of slain Evansville firefighter expected back in court
By 14 News Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 5:50 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The wife of a murdered Evansville firefighter is due back in court Thursday.

Elizabeth Fox-Doerr pleaded not guilty to perjury charges in July.

Records show she’ll be in court for a review hearing.

Little is known about why she is charged with perjury.

We also don’t know if these charges relate to the death of her husband - Robert Doerr.

That happened three years ago.

We’ll keep you updated as to what happens.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Left: Josilyn Davis. Right: Taylor Perry.
Couple accused of assaulting victims with tire iron, pepper spray
Amy Word
Watch: Bodycam footage released of Amy Word’s arrest
Bryan Biggs.
Affidavit: Newburgh man says he delivered cocaine to people while working at Lamasco
Christopher Palmer Mugshot
Ex-Lamasco employee arrested in connection to drug investigation
Wynter Meiggs.
Affidavit: 2-year-old boy tests positive for THC, mother arrested

Latest News

60th annual Volksfest kicking off Thursday.
60th annual Volksfest kicking off Thursday
The Evansville Police Department confirms that two people are dead after a shooting at a gas...
Police: 2 dead after shooting on Evansville’s south side
Thursday Sunrise Headlines 8/4
Thursday Sunrise Headlines
Wife of slain Evansville firefighter expected back in court.
Wife of slain Evansville firefighter expected back in court