Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Unsettled, wet pattern continues through weekend

14 First Alert 8/4 - Midday
By Jeff Lyons
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 11:42 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Cloudy and very humid across the Tri-State on Thursday. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will appear from time-to-time. Lightning and heavy rainfall will be the main threats with any storms. Friday will be partly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms and a high of 85. The weekend looks mainly dry, but we will have scattered thunderstorms both days. High temps on Saturday and Sunday will range in the upper 80s to near 90. More scattered storms possible for the first half of next week. Daily highs will ease into the low to mid 80s.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Evansville Police Department confirms that two people are dead after a shooting at a gas...
Coroner identifies 2 men killed in Evansville shooting
Left: Josilyn Davis. Right: Taylor Perry.
Couple accused of assaulting victims with tire iron, pepper spray
Amy Word
Watch: Bodycam footage released of Amy Word’s arrest
Bryan Biggs.
Affidavit: Newburgh man says he delivered cocaine to people while working at Lamasco
Christopher Palmer Mugshot
Ex-Lamasco employee arrested in connection to drug investigation

Latest News

14 First Alert 8/4 - Midday
14 First Alert 8/4 - Midday
14 First Alert 8/4
14 First Alert 8/4
Showers & Storms Return
14 First Alert Forecast
Showers and storms return