Unsettled, wet pattern continues through weekend

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Cloudy and very humid across the Tri-State on Thursday. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will appear from time-to-time. Lightning and heavy rainfall will be the main threats with any storms. Friday will be partly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms and a high of 85. The weekend looks mainly dry, but we will have scattered thunderstorms both days. High temps on Saturday and Sunday will range in the upper 80s to near 90. More scattered storms possible for the first half of next week. Daily highs will ease into the low to mid 80s.

