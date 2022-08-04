Tri-State nonprofit takes resources to flood victims

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Henderson-based nonprofit “4 Good Community” is on the go again.

“To know that I’ve been there before myself and it’s nice to have somebody there that can lend a hand,” said Kevin Hartlerode, who’s volunteering for his third week in a row.

Volunteers and nonprofit staff loaded the ‘Good on the Go’ blue school bus with supplies for flood victims in Jackson, Ky.

This bus is stuffed with essential resource bags, clothes, cleaning buckets and so much more.

4 Good Community Development team member Kyle Duckworth says the goal is to bring immediate resources to those who lost everything.

“Natural disasters, you can’t control what’s happening and if we don’t help them what kind of people are we to hoard resources when someone else needs it,” said Duckworth.

Without their volunteers, none of this would be possible.

”Volunteers is the heartbeat of every nonprofit, but ours especially we have a limited staff,” said Duckworth.

Many of the volunteers who helped stuff the bus to the brim are returners.

“I was here last week and it was really fun so I came back,” said seventh grader Eyonah Foxharrison, who volunteered alongside her younger brother.

”I know these people really can use the help, so it’s nice to be able to just jump in when I have the free time,” said Hartlerode.

The 4 Good Community team members will pass out the supplies Thursday morning.

The nonprofit is looking for volunteers. Click here for more information on how to get involved.

