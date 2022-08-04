Birthday Club
Thursday Sunrise Headlines 8/4
Aug. 4, 2022
(WFIE) - Evansville police are investigating a double homicide. It happened at Lodge Food Mart near Riverside Drive. Authorities say they’re interviewing a person of interest.

A not guilty plea was entered from EVSC school board member and bar owner Amy Word. This comes as police arrest more people in connection to the Lamasco drug bust.

It’s time to put on your favorite outfit and head out to the bus stop this morning. More Tri-State schools are returning to the classroom.

It’s about to be a great german time in Jasper. The Strassenfest kicks off today. You can grab your favorite food and enjoy tonight’s entertainment, but that’s not the only german festival going on.

Click here to watch the rest of Sunrise live.

