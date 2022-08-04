Showers & Storms Return

Birthday Club
7/14 4 p.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
By Byron Douglas
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 3:56 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Cloudy to mostly cloudy with showers and storms likely as high temps ease into the lower 80s.  There is a marginal risk for severe thunderstorms and  slow-moving storms may produce minor flooding. The greatest flooding threat remains over southern Illinois. Tonight, mostly cloudy with a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms as lows drop into the lower 70s.

Friday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms with high temps remain in the mid-80s. The overall severe weather threat remains low but a minor flooding threat remains.

Saturday, partly sunny and humid with scattered afternoon thunderstorms. Seasonable high temps in the upper 80s behind southerly winds.

