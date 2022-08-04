Schnucks issues allergy alert for fruit and nut trail mix
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 12:09 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with Schnucks issued an allergy alert for one of its products.
They say that’s for the 12-ounce packages of Schnucks Fruit and Nut Trail Mix.
They say it may contain undeclared milk, a known allergen.
Officials tell us people who have an allergy or sensitivity to milk could run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the product.
Schnucks customers are urged to check for:
- Schnucks Fruit and Nut Trail Mix
- 12 oz.
- UPC: 4131822276
- Best by date: 06/07/2023
- Lot Code: 15822A
The affected product may be returned to the nearest Schnucks store for a full refund or exchange.
Customers with questions may contact the Schnucks Customer Care team at 314-994-4400 or 1-800-264-4400.
