Schnucks issues allergy alert for fruit and nut trail mix

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with Schnucks issued an allergy alert for one of its products.

They say that’s for the 12-ounce packages of Schnucks Fruit and Nut Trail Mix.

They say it may contain undeclared milk, a known allergen.

Officials tell us people who have an allergy or sensitivity to milk could run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the product.

Schnucks customers are urged to check for:

Schnucks Fruit and Nut Trail Mix

12 oz.

UPC: 4131822276

Best by date: 06/07/2023

Lot Code: 15822A

The affected product may be returned to the nearest Schnucks store for a full refund or exchange.

Customers with questions may contact the Schnucks Customer Care team at 314-994-4400 or 1-800-264-4400.

