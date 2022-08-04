Owensboro woman accused of setting home on fire

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Officers say one person was arrested after an Owensboro house fire Wednesday morning.

That happened around 1:30 a.m. in the 300 block of West Ninth Street.

After investigating, authorities determined the fire was intentionally set.

Detectives arrested 39-year-old Sara E. Lefler of Owensboro.

She faces a first-degree arson charge for allegedly starting a fire and putting two people in danger.

