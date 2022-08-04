Memorial students have new principal this year

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Those heading to Memorial will have a new principal this year.

Aaron Schmitt is no stranger to students though. He has been a social studies teacher and department chair there.

Plus, he’s a 2004 graduate of Memorial with degrees from USI and Ball State.

Schmitt has taught at Memorial for 13 years and is also the junior varsity baseball coach.

