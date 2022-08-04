Birthday Club
Memorial students have new principal this year

By 14 News Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 6:18 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Those heading to Memorial will have a new principal this year.

Aaron Schmitt is no stranger to students though. He has been a social studies teacher and department chair there.

Plus, he’s a 2004 graduate of Memorial with degrees from USI and Ball State.

Schmitt has taught at Memorial for 13 years and is also the junior varsity baseball coach.

We expect to have a live interview with him later on Sunrise.

