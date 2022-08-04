Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Longtime KWC broadcaster Joel Utley announces retirement after 61 years

Longtime KWC broadcaster Joel Utley announces retirement after 61 years
By Tamar Sher and Keaton Eberly
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 2:13 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Joel Utley, the voice of the Kentucky Wesleyan College Panthers, announced his retirement Wednesday after 61 years.

Utley’s voice is recognizable throughout Kentucky and beyond. With 60-plus years on the job, Utley is the record holder for play-by-play longevity and total games called in college basketball history.

He’s the only broadcaster nationwide to call 12 NCAA Basketball Championship games (all levels), including eight Division II titles.

“It was a tough decision to make, but the timing is right to step down,” Utley said in a press release. “What I have done as a broadcaster reflects my love for KWC. My career has been beyond any dreams I ever had.”

Utley has been selected to the Kentucky Wesleyan College’s Athletic Hall of Fame (2013) and Alumni Hall of Fame (2021), the Kentucky Sports Hall of Fame (2016), as well as received the National Small College Basketball Hall of Fame Distinguished Lifetime Achievement Award (2021).

In September, Utley is set to be inducted into the Kentucky Broadcaster Association Hall of Fame.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Left: Josilyn Davis. Right: Taylor Perry.
Couple accused of assaulting victims with tire iron, pepper spray
Amy Word
Watch: Bodycam footage released of Amy Word’s arrest
Bryan Biggs.
Affidavit: Newburgh man says he delivered cocaine to people while working at Lamasco
Wynter Meiggs.
Affidavit: 2-year-old boy tests positive for THC, mother arrested
Amy Blaize
Nurse accused of taking medical grade fentanyl and morphine

Latest News

Longtime KWC broadcaster Joel Utley announces retirement after 61 years
Longtime KWC broadcaster Joel Utley announces retirement after 61 years
Quarterback Brady Allen returns Purdue University for fall camp
Quarterback Brady Allen returns Purdue University for fall camp
Quarterback Brady Allen returns Purdue University for fall camp
Quarterback Brady Allen returns Purdue University for fall camp
Former Gibson Southern standout and current Purdue quarterback Brady Allen hosted his inaugural...
State champion quarterback Brady Allen gives back to Tri-State youth