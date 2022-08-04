Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Lawmakers remember US Representative killed in deadly crash as a woman who lived a ‘life of service’

Lawmakers remain stunned, saddened as they remember Rep. Jackie Walorski.
Jackie Walorski
Jackie Walorski(DC Bureau)
By Jamie Bittner
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - As news of the death of Rep. Jackie Walorski (R-Ind.) spreads through the hallways of Capitol Hill, outside her once buzzing office hangs a simple black ribbon.

Remembrances are pouring in for the Congresswoman who died in a crash along with two of her staffers.

Rep. Dave Joyce (R-Ohio) remembers being ‘stunned’ at the news that Walorski had passed.

“Incredibly surprised... just had been in a meeting. Jackie had participated in that meeting virtually last week,” he said. He added that the tragedy “reminded me how fragile life is. That we never can take for granted that there are going to be another day, week, month ahead. And, we’ve got to make sure that we live every moment to the fullest.

Joyce started on the ethics committee with Walorski more than three years ago.

He calls her well prepared and someone who wanted to leave Congress better than how she found it.

He remembers personal conversations they would share, during their time working together.

“She would tell me about her days serving as a reporter I would talk to her about my days serving as a prosecutor and we would kind of compare notes about various criminal cases that she had covered as a reporter and so she and I kind of shared that common bond,” he said. “...And so, you know, I’m going to miss that. I’m going to miss next time our Ethics Committee meeting is over, not being able to walk out the door with Jackie and share some of those moments.”

Joyce called Jackie an “incredible member of Congress” and he spoke about her previous role in the Indiana state legislature and her mission work.

Lawmakers also expressed love for the families of the victims.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi released this statement:

“Today, the United States House of Representatives sadly mourns the sudden and tragic passing of Congresswoman Jackie Walorski. A lifelong Hoosier, Congresswoman Walorski lived a life of service: whether caring for impoverished children in Romania, representing her community in the Indiana Statehouse or serving nearly a decade in the House. She passionately brought the voices of her north Indiana constituents to the Congress, and she was admired by colleagues on both sides of the aisle for her personal kindness. Our Congressional community also mourns the loss of two devoted members of her staff, Zachery Potts and Emma Thomson. May it be a comfort to Jackie’s husband and partner in service, Dean, the entire Walorski family, the families of all the victims and the office of Indiana’s Second Congressional District that so many joining them in mourning and are praying for them at this sad time.”

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Evansville Police Department confirms that two people are dead after a shooting at a gas...
Coroner identifies 2 men killed in Evansville shooting
Left: Josilyn Davis. Right: Taylor Perry.
Couple accused of assaulting victims with tire iron, pepper spray
Amy Word
Watch: Bodycam footage released of Amy Word’s arrest
Christopher Palmer Mugshot
Ex-Lamasco employee arrested in connection to drug investigation
Bryan Biggs.
Affidavit: Newburgh man says he delivered cocaine to people while working at Lamasco

Latest News

Tudor Dixon participates in a firearms training at Recoil Firearms in Taylor, Michigan.
Tudor Dixon on receiving Donald Trump's endorsement in GOP governor's primary
Protestors from across the region gathered in Pierre for a two-day protest to make their...
Pro-choice protestors gather in Pierre
South Dakota's "Railroad Board and Railroad Authority" held a virtual meeting to get feedback...
South Dakota "Railroad Board" meets to discuss "quiet zones"
abortion pill protest
Legal battles begin over abortion pill as several states move to restrict or ban abortion
Adam Kinzinger quote
Illinois congressman leads “final” January 6th Committee hearing focusing on Donald Trump