Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Evansville Parks Dept. accepting tree limbs from Monday’s storms

Evansville Parks Dept. accepting tree limbs from Monday’s storms
By 14 News Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 6:12 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - If you have tree limbs that fell during this week’s storms, Evansville Deputy Mayor Steve Schaefer says you can drop them off in the former Roberts Stadium parking lot.

The Parks Department is only accepting damaged trees and limbs from residents.

EPD will have video surveillance in place to prevent the dumping of trash.

You are able to drop off there until August 12.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Left: Josilyn Davis. Right: Taylor Perry.
Couple accused of assaulting victims with tire iron, pepper spray
Amy Word
Watch: Bodycam footage released of Amy Word’s arrest
Bryan Biggs.
Affidavit: Newburgh man says he delivered cocaine to people while working at Lamasco
Christopher Palmer Mugshot
Ex-Lamasco employee arrested in connection to drug investigation
Wynter Meiggs.
Affidavit: 2-year-old boy tests positive for THC, mother arrested

Latest News

Dispatch: Fire near downtown Hartford
Back to school generic.
Perry Central hosting Back to School Night
Reitz Memorial High School appoints new principal
Memorial students have new principal this year
Elizabeth Fox-Doerr.
Wife of slain Evansville firefighter expected back in court