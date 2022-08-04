Evansville Parks Dept. accepting tree limbs from Monday’s storms

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - If you have tree limbs that fell during this week’s storms, Evansville Deputy Mayor Steve Schaefer says you can drop them off in the former Roberts Stadium parking lot.

The Parks Department is only accepting damaged trees and limbs from residents.

EPD will have video surveillance in place to prevent the dumping of trash.

You are able to drop off there until August 12.

