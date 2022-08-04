Evansville family deals with days-long power outage

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Wednesday, Lydia De Jarnett told 14 News that her mother’s home had been without power since Monday’s storm.

The utility pole behind her home had been destroyed.

“There’s no fans, there’s no TV, there’s nothing,” she explained. “It’s just her in a quiet house sweating to death pretty much.”

She said that over the course of those days, she hadn’t been able to get a CenterPoint Energy representative on the phone or by email to tell her how to get help.

She did, however, receive a couple of calls from an answering service that said there was no outage in the area.

Luckily by Wednesday evening, the power had been restored.

De Jarnett said the situation was scary, as her brother and sister had lost power in the same area, and it left them with few options to keep her mom comfortable and safe.

It’s a situation that many in Evansville still face.

As of Wednesday, CenterPoint Energy said that they expected to have the outages repaired by Saturday.

