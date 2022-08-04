Dispatch: Authorities investigating shots fired call in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Central Dispatch confirms that authorities responded to a shots fired report on Wednesday night.

Dispatch says it happened in the areas of Lodge Avenue and East Riverside Drive.

Officials tell 14 News the call originally came in around 7:40 p.m.

We have a crew on scene right now.

This is a developing story.

We will update this article once more information is available.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.