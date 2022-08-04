Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Dispatch: Authorities investigating shots fired call in Evansville

Evansville Central Dispatch confirms that authorities responded to a shots fired report on...
Evansville Central Dispatch confirms that authorities responded to a shots fired report on Wednesday night.
By 14 News Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 8:29 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Central Dispatch confirms that authorities responded to a shots fired report on Wednesday night.

Dispatch says it happened in the areas of Lodge Avenue and East Riverside Drive.

Officials tell 14 News the call originally came in around 7:40 p.m.

We have a crew on scene right now.

This is a developing story.

We will update this article once more information is available.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amy Word
Watch: Bodycam footage released of Amy Word’s arrest
Wynter Meiggs.
Affidavit: 2-year-old boy tests positive for THC, mother arrested
EPD provides update on drug investigation involving EVSC board member, bar owner
EPD provides update on drug investigation involving EVSC board member, bar owner
Amy Blaize
Nurse accused of taking medical grade fentanyl and morphine
Crews responding to storm damage in Vanderburgh Co., surrounding counties
Thousands without power across Tri-State after Monday night storms

Latest News

Christopher Palmer Mugshot
Ex-Lamasco employee arrested in connection to drug investigation
Boys and Girls Club of Evansville celebrates 65 years of service
Boys and Girls Club of Evansville celebrates 65 years of service
Tri-State nonprofit takes resources to flood victims
Tri-State nonprofit takes resources to flood victims
Dawson Springs Rotary Club covers 16 families in furniture shop
Dawson Springs Rotary Club covers 16 families in furniture shop