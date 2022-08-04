DEA confirms connection between two large drug arrests in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Drug Enforcement Administration has confirmed a tie between a string of local drug arrests and a larger investigation uncovered this summer.

At the end of June, 14 News reported about a drug bust in Evansville, where 12 people were arrested for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and cocaine charges.

Tyron Northington was one of those arrested.

His name also appears in an arrest affidavit from early June that connected him to dealing drugs behind Lamasco, Sportsmans and Franklin Street Tavern.

DEA Special Agent Michael Gannon says there was a connection between the two cases at one time.

He can’t say for sure whether Northington is also involved in the most recent arrests at Lamasco, as the investigation is ongoing.

Two of the men who were most recently arrested, James “Danny” Garrett and Christopher Palmer, faced a judge Thursday morning.

The court found probable cause for both, and Garrett’s bond is set at $500 cash, but Palmer is being held without bond.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.