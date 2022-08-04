Daviess Co. Schools delay opening of middle school due to unfinished construction

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Daviess County Middle School will not start its school year in the new building as planned.

Daviess County Public School officials say that after several meetings, they have decided that beginning the school year in the new location will not be possible.

Originally, the school year would start in the new school with final construction causing some minor inconveniences, but now the full construction will be completed before students attend classes inside the new building.

“It’s very disappointing, and I know I speak on behalf of a lot of people that feel that way,” DCPS Superintendant Matt Robbins said. “But at the same time you have to pick yourself up and I think for full mission control on that, as well as realizing our eyes on the prize.”

That prize is the new school, which is expected to be ready for students and staff by fall break this year.

