Crews install lights underneath Lloyd Expressway in downtown Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The entryway to downtown Evansville is becoming a little brighter.

The Downtown Evansville Economic Improvement District has installed new lights under the Lloyd Expressway at the Main Street intersection. This is a demonstration of what will become the future of all the underpasses in the city.

City leaders say this is a great way to bridge Jacobsville to the rest of downtown Evansville.

“This is going to be a really big, dramatic change in how people approach downtown from the Lloyd Expressway,” said Josh Armstrong, president of the Downtown Evansville Economic Improvement District. “We’re really looking forward to this moving forward, and having the demonstration done was a big step.”

The Economic Improvement District hopes these lights will bring more traffic downtown.

The city plans to officially turn the lights on in 16 weeks just in time for the holidays.

