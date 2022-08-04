Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Creek runs red after food dye mishap

Just outside of Philadelphia, a portion of the Pennsauken Creek turned bright red.
Just outside of Philadelphia, a portion of the Pennsauken Creek turned bright red.(WPVI via CNN Newsource)
By WPVI
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 9:10 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT LAUREL, N.J. (WPVI) - It was a bizarre sight in New Jersey where a creek ran red due to a food dye mishap.

Just outside of Philadelphia, a portion of the Pennsauken Creek turned bright red.

It turns out that a beverage facility was to blame.

Residents near Philadelphia woke up to a bright red creek in their backyards.
Residents near Philadelphia woke up to a bright red creek in their backyards.(WPVI via CNN Newsource)

Officials said it happened after the TopPop Packaging Company improperly discharged red dye into the wastewater treatment system.

While the substance was not hazardous, the beverage manufacturer did receive a violation.

Officials said the red dye should clear in 24 to 48 hours.

Copyright 2022 WPVI via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Left: Josilyn Davis. Right: Taylor Perry.
Couple accused of assaulting victims with tire iron, pepper spray
Amy Word
Watch: Bodycam footage released of Amy Word’s arrest
Bryan Biggs.
Affidavit: Newburgh man says he delivered cocaine to people while working at Lamasco
The Evansville Police Department confirms that two people are dead after a shooting at a gas...
Police: 2 dead after shooting on Evansville’s south side
Christopher Palmer Mugshot
Ex-Lamasco employee arrested in connection to drug investigation

Latest News

LIVE: Verdict in Brittney Griner trial in Russia
FILE - Doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine wait to be administered during a vaccination...
Updated COVID-19 boosters expected in September
Left: Kevin Rutter. Right: Ashley Hines.
Affidavit: 2 people facing neglect charges after drugs, needles found in home with children
WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner speaks to her lawyers standing in...
LIVE: Griner apologizes as Russian court prepares to give verdict