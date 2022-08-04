Birthday Club
Catholic Diocese of Owensboro collecting donations for flood victims in eastern Ky.

Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Owensboro is accepting donations for survivors of the...
Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Owensboro is accepting donations for survivors of the flooding in eastern Kentucky.(WFIE)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 11:36 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Owensboro is accepting donations for survivors of the flooding in eastern Kentucky.

They are looking for home supplies and tools, including medicine, shovels, fans, and cleaning supplies. This is Catholic Charities’ first donation drive, but they are confident the community will come out in support following months after receiving donations for the December 10 tornado in western Kentucky.

“We were there talking to the survivors of the tornados shortly after everything happened and it’s a hard thing to see them going through that – because it takes some time to get back to normal,” said Scott Ingram, case management co-director of Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Owensboro.

Donations can be made daily at the Catholic Charities building on Cedar Street in Owensboro from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.

Bishop William Medley says he’s asking all 78 parishes in the diocese to take up a special collection to support flood victims.

