Boys and Girls Club of Evansville celebrates 65 years of service

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - One organization in Evansville is celebrating decades and decades of community service.

The Boy and Girls Club of Evansville celebrated 65 years of serving the city’s children after starting in 1957.

The club celebrated by having a career fair and fun activities outdoors for the community on Wednesday.

The national organization has been around for more than 150 years.

Executive Director Ron Ryan says they wouldn’t be where they are without the community.

Mayor Llyod Winnecke also proclaimed Wednesday as “Boys and Girls Club of Evansville 65th Anniversary Day.”

