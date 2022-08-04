Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Boys and Girls Club of Evansville celebrates 65 years of service

Boys and Girls Club of Evansville celebrates 65 years of service
By 14 News Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 7:40 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - One organization in Evansville is celebrating decades and decades of community service.

The Boy and Girls Club of Evansville celebrated 65 years of serving the city’s children after starting in 1957.

The club celebrated by having a career fair and fun activities outdoors for the community on Wednesday.

The national organization has been around for more than 150 years.

Executive Director Ron Ryan says they wouldn’t be where they are without the community.

Mayor Llyod Winnecke also proclaimed Wednesday as “Boys and Girls Club of Evansville 65th Anniversary Day.”

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amy Word
Watch: Bodycam footage released of Amy Word’s arrest
Wynter Meiggs.
Affidavit: 2-year-old boy tests positive for THC, mother arrested
EPD provides update on drug investigation involving EVSC board member, bar owner
EPD provides update on drug investigation involving EVSC board member, bar owner
Amy Blaize
Nurse accused of taking medical grade fentanyl and morphine
Crews responding to storm damage in Vanderburgh Co., surrounding counties
Thousands without power across Tri-State after Monday night storms

Latest News

Tri-State nonprofit takes resources to flood victims
Tri-State nonprofit takes resources to flood victims
Dawson Springs Rotary Club covers 16 families in furniture shop
Dawson Springs Rotary Club covers 16 families in furniture shop
Owensboro City Commission approves plan for boat dock
Owensboro City Commission approves plan for boat dock
Evansville homes and businesses still without power following storms
Evansville homes and businesses still without power following storms