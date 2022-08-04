Affidavit: 2 people facing neglect charges after drugs, needles found in home with children

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Two people in Evansville are facing charges after authorities say drug paraphernalia was within easy access to children.

A Department of Child Services worker said they received a report that 31-year-old Kevin Rutter and 35-year-old Ashley Hines were both using drugs.

They were told that Rutter was sent home from work that day after getting in an accident while being under the influence.

When DCS arrived at the home in the 2200 block of Adams Avenue, officials say a teenager and two-year-old were inside.

They say Rutter arrived shortly after and appeared to be under the influence of something.

According to an affidavit, Hines drove up to the house but pulled out and drove away.

Authorities say there were needles and other paraphernalia inside a bathroom.

They say there were several children’s toys inside the bathroom that were “intermingled” with narcotics and paraphernalia.

Officials say the children in the care of Rutter and Hines had easy access to the narcotics and paraphernalia in the bathroom, which endangered both their lives.

They say more needles, paraphernalia and pills were found in a bedroom, which was also easily accessible to the children.

Rutter was taken to the hospital to be medically cleared before being taken to jail.

Other officers went back to the home while Rutter was at the hospital and say they found Hines.

Hines was then taken into custody.

Officers say she knew needles were in the home and acknowledged that the two-year-old tended to pick up items and put them in their mouth.

Both Rutter and Hines were arrested.

They are facing neglect and drug charges.

