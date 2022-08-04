Birthday Club
60th annual Volksfest kicking off Thursday

60th annual Volksfest kicking off Thursday
By 14 News Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 5:40 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Volksfest in Evansville starts Thursday.

It’s the 60th year for the Germania Maennerchor event.

It goes from 11 to 11 Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

There are german meals, a beer garden and wine is available this year.

That’s at Germania Maennerchor on Fulton Avenue.

A $5 cover charge starts at 4 each afternoon.

It’s only 21 and over after 2 each day.

We’ll be speaking with an organizer as Sunrise continues.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

