Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Wednesday Sunrise Headlines

Wednesday Sunrise Headlines 8/3
By 14 News Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 5:10 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WFIE) - Crews responded to a fire at the Arrowhead Motel in Evansville overnight. We’re told no one was hurt and everyone got out safely.

The EVSC school board member arrested over the weekend makes her first court appearance today. Authorities say Amy Word was one of six arrested in connection to a drug bust.

Thousands of Evansville residents are still in the dark this morning. This comes as CenterPoint crews are working around the clock to restore power after storms rolled through Monday.

It’s almost time to hit the books again. Several Tri-State schools return to the classroom today. We’ll have those schools and Byron’s bus stop forecast all throughout Sunrise.

Watch the rest of 14 News Sunrise live, right here.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wynter Meiggs.
Affidavit: 2-year-old boy tests positive for THC, mother arrested
EPD provides update on drug investigation involving EVSC board member, bar owner
EPD provides update on drug investigation involving EVSC board member, bar owner
Amy Word
Watch: Bodycam footage released of Amy Word’s arrest
Crews responding to storm damage in Vanderburgh Co., surrounding counties
Thousands without power across Tri-State after Monday night storms
Amy Blaize
Nurse accused of taking medical grade fentanyl and morphine

Latest News

Several Tri-State students returning to school Wednesday.
Several Tri-State schools returning to the classroom Wednesday
Crews called to fire at Arrowhead Motel in Evansville overnight.
Crews called to fire at Evansville motel overnight
Wednesday Sunrise Headlines 8/3
Wednesday Sunrise Headlines 8/3
Several Tri-State students returning to school Wednesday.
Several Tri-State students returning to school Wednesday