Wednesday Sunrise Headlines

(WFIE) - Crews responded to a fire at the Arrowhead Motel in Evansville overnight. We’re told no one was hurt and everyone got out safely.

The EVSC school board member arrested over the weekend makes her first court appearance today. Authorities say Amy Word was one of six arrested in connection to a drug bust.

Thousands of Evansville residents are still in the dark this morning. This comes as CenterPoint crews are working around the clock to restore power after storms rolled through Monday.

It’s almost time to hit the books again. Several Tri-State schools return to the classroom today. We’ll have those schools and Byron’s bus stop forecast all throughout Sunrise.

