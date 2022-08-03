Wednesday marks first court appearance for Amy Word, five others arrested in drug investigation

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A 14 News update on the arrest of EVSC School Board member Amy Word, who is also the owner of Lamasco Bar and Grill.

She was arrested on July 30 in connection to a large drug bust involving Lamasco.

Word faced a judge for the first time on Wednesday, along with five others.

All individuals have bonded out of jail since their arrest.

Amy Word is facing a charge of maintaining a common nuisance, controlled substance.

In court, Word pled not guilty, along with Zachary Clark and Aaron Funkhouser.

The judge ordered Word and the five others into a Monitored Conditional Release and to take part in Drug Abuse Probation Services.

Since Zachary Clark’s release, police say he admitted to using drugs on probation and tested positive for THC and cocaine.

He is now back in jail until Friday.

Demario Holman, Steven Driesbach and Hayden Current are due to appear back in court at a later date to get their assigned attorneys.

Amy Word has refused to resign from the EVSC school board, but board President Chris Kiefer says she has agreed to take a leave of absence pending approval from the board.

Word is due back in court on September 28.

