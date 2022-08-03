Spectrum to expand broadband internet in Gibson and Posey counties

MOUNT VERNON, Ind. (WFIE) - A wired internet connection is coming for underserved residents of Gibson and Posey counties.

Spectrum announced that the $5 billion project will benefit 23 other states nationwide.

“I couldn’t imagine my daughter growing up in Posey County and we didn’t have internet at our house,” said resident Chellsie Parker.

Parker said she grew up in the city, and finding Wi-Fi was never a problem. When she moved to Posey County with her husband, that changed.

“He told me after the fact that, ‘Oh, by the way, we don’t have internet out here,’” Parker said. “I never imagined that that would be something I would experience.”

The usual solution for those in underserved areas is to turn to hotspots, which use phone carrier satellites to establish an internet connection.

“We used hotspots, and that can get really expensive,” Parker said. “We had to buy multiple hotspots.”

After Spectrum’s expansion, Parker may not have to use a hotspot in her house again.

Spectrum officials said they’ll cover 6,500 square miles to ensure kids can learn remotely.

“I heard stories of people driving to the local McDonald’s down here during COVID to do their homework and to do their studies,” said Posey County Commissioner Bryan Schorr. “That takes time out of their day. It’s expensive. It can be costly.”

Schorr believes the move can be beneficial for families and the county’s economy.

“There’s a lot going on when people are raising a family, so the easier we can make it to do that from the confines of their home is a great way for Posey County to grow,” Schorr said.

Parker mentioned that remote learning can still be a part of the next generation’s future.

“There are going to be times when our children need to work from home, and they’re going to have these opportunities that they didn’t have before,” Parker said.

The network will feature download speeds starting at 300 Mbps.

Officials said Spectrum’s Internet Assist Program will also be available.

The project has no completion date as of yet. Additional information on the project can be found here.

