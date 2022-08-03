Showers and storms return

Birthday Club
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 1:24 PM CDT
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Heat and humidity revved up quickly on Wednesday with highs in the middle 90s and heat index values between 100-105.   A cold front will sag south toward the Tri-State late Wednesday night and will trigger overnight thunderstorms that will continue into Thursday.  Best chance for severe weather would be over southern Illinois, although until the line forms, it will be difficult to determine exactly how it will grow and move.  Locally heavy rainfall will be possible across the entire Tri-State through Thursday.   Scattered thunderstorms will be possible daily from Thursday through the middle of next week.  Temperatures will rise to the mid 80s to near 90 each day.

