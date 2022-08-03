Birthday Club
Several Tri-State schools returning to the classroom Wednesday

Several Tri-State students returning to school Wednesday
By 14 News Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 5:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TRI-STATE (WFIE) - It’s time to grab your backpack before you head out the door Wednesday morning.

Several Tri-State schools are returning to the classroom.

Some schools include South Spencer, Signature School, Corpus Christi, as well as St. Bernard and St. Wendel.

Mater Dei freshman and sophomores are hitting the books Wednesday. Juniors and seniors go back on Thursday.

We’ll have live coverage of Mater Dei coming up at 6.

