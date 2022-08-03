Potential funding idea proposed for Owensboro indoor sports complex

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The city of Owensboro is now one step closer to getting an indoor sports complex after presenting a possible way of funding the project.

City leaders haven’t decided anything for sure yet, but they’re considering funding the complex through a transient room tax. That means increased taxes on hotel stays, Airbnb or anything similar.

Much of the plan for the sports complex is still being decided, including its location.

One proposed spot is near Towne Square Mall.

Owensboro’s city manager, Nate Pagan, says the complex would improve the local economy by attracting visitors, and the proceeds of the tax would be focused back on tourism.

”It’s primarily for tourism-related projects, in fact, state law requires it to be used for tourism-generating projects, and so of course that’s how we view this facility, and subsequently by being paid almost exclusively by visitors it saves that tax burden from our local taxpayers,” Pagan said.

The city manager says they’re still working on the plan for the complex, but they expect it to be 88,000 square feet and include five to six basketball courts, which can be used as 10 to 12 volleyball courts as well.

