Police: 2 arrested in connection to murder of Owensboro man(MGN)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Two Owensboro men have been indicted for the murder of John Leak Jr.

[PREVIOUS: OPD releases surveillance of suspects in deadly shooting]

Owensboro Police officials say 27-year-old Damian Fields is currently being held at the Daviess County Detention Center for other offenses.

Damian Fields Mugshot
Damian Fields Mugshot(WFIE)

29-year-old Derrick Carroll is currently in custody in Alabama for other charges and police say that state extradition is being pursued. His mugshot was not available.

On June 13, OPD say they responded to the 1200 block of West Seventh Street for a possible car hitting a building.

Officers say they arrived and found someone performing CPR on the driver, later identified as Leak Jr. who had suffered a single gunshot wound.

Leak Jr. was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

