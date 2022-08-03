Birthday Club
Pilot tells FAA that co-pilot jumped from plane during flight

The NTSB is investigating after a pilot said his co-pilot jumped from the plane mid-flight. (WRAL, CITY OF RALEIGH EMERGENCY COMMUNICATIONS, FAMILY PHOTOS, CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 5:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - A 911 call from air traffic controllers suggests that a co-pilot may have jumped from a damaged plane before the other pilot made an emergency landing in North Carolina.

That’s according to a recording of the call that was released Tuesday.

It’s been unclear exactly how or why Charles Hew Crooks exited the small cargo plane on Friday afternoon. He didn’t have a parachute.

It’s been unclear exactly how or why Charles Hew Crooks exited a small cargo plane mid-flight without a parachute. His body was found in a backyard about 30 miles south of Raleigh-Durham International Airport.(Source: Family photos, WRAL via CNN)

His body was found in a backyard about 30 miles south of Raleigh-Durham International Airport.

Two unnamed Federal Aviation Administration employees can be heard telling a 911 dispatcher that the plane was heading to the airport.

The pilot onboard had apparently told them that his co-pilot had “jumped out of the aircraft.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

