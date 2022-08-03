Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Owensboro City Commission approves plan for boat dock

Owensboro City Commission approves plan for boat dock
By Robinson Miles
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 6:51 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Owensboro City Commission moved ahead with plans to build a transient boat dock.

Some think this could boost tourism, but others aren’t convinced.

After a 3-2 vote, Owensboro officials are going forward with their plans for the boat dock.

It has some in the community already excited about the prospect of more visitors.

”It’s adding another tool to our toolkit, and any time that we can have a full toolkit to show what Owensboro is about, it’s a good day for us,” said Visit Owensboro Destination Management Director Dave Kirk.

The plan is to spend about $10 million to build a dock near the convention center. City officials say it will have 30 spots for people to dock their boats, as well as a place to buy gas.

It’s a “transient” dock because there won’t be any long-term docking.

Despite the enthusiasm from some, not everyone is onboard.

”We only do well when the community does well, and I can’t see any advantage of a boat dock helping the community do well,” said Owensboro Mayor Tom Watson.

Mayor Watson, who voted against the dock, says it makes sense to want to draw people to town, especially following the multi-million dollar investments in the riverfront and its proximity to downtown. But he says the return on investment isn’t good enough.

”It’s not our money, it’s the taxpayer’s money,” said Watson. “Sometimes elected officials don’t get that, they kind of think it’s our money.”

The mayor worries this project will primarily benefit those who use the dock, and he would rather see the money used to benefit the larger community.

The city’s tried to pull off similar projects in the past, but none of them have fully gotten off the ground.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amy Word
Watch: Bodycam footage released of Amy Word’s arrest
Wynter Meiggs.
Affidavit: 2-year-old boy tests positive for THC, mother arrested
EPD provides update on drug investigation involving EVSC board member, bar owner
EPD provides update on drug investigation involving EVSC board member, bar owner
Amy Blaize
Nurse accused of taking medical grade fentanyl and morphine
Crews responding to storm damage in Vanderburgh Co., surrounding counties
Thousands without power across Tri-State after Monday night storms

Latest News

Evansville homes and businesses still without power following storms
Evansville homes and businesses still without power following storms
Ex-Lamasco employee arrested in connection to drug investigation
Ex-Lamasco employee arrested in connection to drug investigation
Wednesday marks first court appearance for Amy Word, five others arrested in drug investigation
Wednesday marks first court appearance for Amy Word, five others arrested in drug investigation
Potential funding idea proposed for Owensboro indoor sports complex
Potential funding idea proposed for Owensboro indoor sports complex