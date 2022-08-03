Birthday Club
MLB looking to potentially host special game at Bosse Field

Bosse Field.
Bosse Field.(WFIE)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville city officials say the MLB is considering Bosse Field for a special event game.

City leaders tell us they pitched the idea to the MLB last August and the conversations have continued since.

We’re told MLB officials have visited and liked the idea of Bosse Field.

MLB is asking the city to make some field and dugout improvements. Mayor Winnecke says that would cost around $2.2 million.

The city also wants to improve seating, which is another million dollars, according to the mayor.

City leaders say that funding would come from the corporate community.

Mayor Winnecke says the MLB hasn’t confirmed that they’re officially going to do this and a special game wouldn’t happen until at least 2024.

However, the mayor tells us the MLB is very interested in this.

