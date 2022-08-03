Birthday Club
Jasper’s Strassenfest kicks off Thursday
By 14 News Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 6:04 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - Strassenfest in Jasper kicks off on Thursday.

The event is moving to a different location this year.

The festival usually takes place on the courthouse square, but it’s moving to the Fourth Street area.

You’ll still be able to enjoy your favorite food booths and rides. You can even buy a ticket for the half-pot.

Coming up at 6, we’ll find out why the festival is switching locations during a live interview with an event organizer.

