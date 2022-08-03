Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Indiana National Guard members heading to Iraq

Indiana National Guard members heading to Iraq
By 14 News Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 7:17 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Members of the Indiana National Guard are deploying to Iraq to defend coalition security forces.

300 soldiers from Evansville’s 163rd Field Artillery Battalion will be assisting in these efforts.

This is the first time the National Guard has been deployed since 2008, which provides a rare opportunity for them.

“None of these soldiers could do that without their families,” said Capt. Ernie Griffin, battery commander. “We know the soldiers get to volunteer and get to be a part of this organization with the soldiers that they serve with, but families are left behind. And so, we know the community will support our soldiers that are down range, but will also support the families that are left behind.”

For the next few months, soldiers will be undergoing training to prepare for the deployment.

The schedule of when soldiers will be deployed is considered classified.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wynter Meiggs.
Affidavit: 2-year-old boy tests positive for THC, mother arrested
Amy Word
Watch: Bodycam footage released of Amy Word’s arrest
EPD provides update on drug investigation involving EVSC board member, bar owner
EPD provides update on drug investigation involving EVSC board member, bar owner
Crews responding to storm damage in Vanderburgh Co., surrounding counties
Thousands without power across Tri-State after Monday night storms
Amy Blaize
Nurse accused of taking medical grade fentanyl and morphine

Latest News

Coal Mine Rd. in Gibson Co. closing for several hours
Jasper’s Strassenfest kicks off Thursday.
Jasper’s Strassenfest kicks off Thursday
Coal Mine Rd. in Gibson Co. closing for several hours.
Coal Mine Rd. in Gibson Co. closing for several hours
Live coverage at Mater Dei as students head back to class.
Live coverage at Mater Dei as students head back to class