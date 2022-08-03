Indiana National Guard members heading to Iraq

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Members of the Indiana National Guard are deploying to Iraq to defend coalition security forces.

300 soldiers from Evansville’s 163rd Field Artillery Battalion will be assisting in these efforts.

This is the first time the National Guard has been deployed since 2008, which provides a rare opportunity for them.

“None of these soldiers could do that without their families,” said Capt. Ernie Griffin, battery commander. “We know the soldiers get to volunteer and get to be a part of this organization with the soldiers that they serve with, but families are left behind. And so, we know the community will support our soldiers that are down range, but will also support the families that are left behind.”

For the next few months, soldiers will be undergoing training to prepare for the deployment.

The schedule of when soldiers will be deployed is considered classified.

