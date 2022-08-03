Birthday Club
Indiana doctors raise worries about proposed abortion ban

(WILX)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 5:31 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Several doctors have told Indiana lawmakers that physicians fear they could face criminal charges when they provide emergency treatment for pregnant women if a proposal aimed at banning nearly all abortions in the state becomes law.

The testimony Tuesday came after an Indiana House committee broadened the language of the proposed ban that was narrowly approved by the state Senate to allow abortions to protect the health of the mother.

It also removed the Senate-approved time frames based on age for abortions in cases of rape or incest.

The committee voted to advance the bill to the full Republican-control House for action later this week.

