Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Hospital employee dies after patient attack; death considered homicide, investigators say

Officials say a health employee’s death in South Carolina has been ruled a homicide.
Officials say a health employee’s death in South Carolina has been ruled a homicide.(baona via canva)
By Nevin Smith and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS/Gray News) - A South Carolina healthcare employee has died after being struck in the groin, with his death ruled as a homicide.

WIS reports that 40-year-old Kevin Robinson, a Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital worker, died on May 31 after a patient suffering from mental and emotional issues attacked him.

The Sumter Police Department reported that Robinson was struck in the groin during the altercation. He was hospitalized after the incident but later died.

On Monday, investigators released the autopsy findings, saying the 40-year-old’s death was considered a homicide.

According to the Sumter County coroner’s office, Robinson’s death was related to physiological stress associated with a physical altercation.

Officials said the incident remains under investigation by the Sumter Police Department and the coroner’s office.

Copyright 2022 WIS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amy Word
Watch: Bodycam footage released of Amy Word’s arrest
Wynter Meiggs.
Affidavit: 2-year-old boy tests positive for THC, mother arrested
EPD provides update on drug investigation involving EVSC board member, bar owner
EPD provides update on drug investigation involving EVSC board member, bar owner
Amy Blaize
Nurse accused of taking medical grade fentanyl and morphine
Crews responding to storm damage in Vanderburgh Co., surrounding counties
Thousands without power across Tri-State after Monday night storms

Latest News

FILE - Finland's Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto, left, Sweden's Foreign Minister Ann Linde,...
Senate set to vote to ratify adding Sweden, Finland to NATO
Alex Jones is seen in an Austin, Texas, courtroom on Tuesday.
Alex Jones concedes Sandy Hook attack was ‘100% real’
FILE - President Joe Biden signed an executive order aimed in part at making it easier for...
Biden signs executive order to protect travel for abortion
Members of the Winchester, Ky., Fire Department walk inflatable boats across flood waters over...
Long days grind on search teams in flood-ravaged Appalachia