Henderson Municipal Power and Lights discuss utility bill increases

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - On Tuesday, Henderson Municipal Power and Lights assembled a meeting with county leaders to discuss the future of the city’s utilities.

Officials say that meeting was organized after a bill increase was proposed.

Commissioners hoped the meeting would shed more light on why customers should expect to pay more.

HMP&L general manager Brad Bickett presented their strategic plan which is going to involve a lot of shifting to modern standards.

“We look out about over a thirty year period, and we’re evaluating a combination of natural gas peaking plant resources,” Bickett said. “Also having some solar and battery energy storage possibly.”

A peaking plant is one that only kicks in when demand and energy use in the community is high.

Bickett says the changes are motivated by federal regulations and technological advancements in cleaner energy sources and distribution techniques.

The meeting also discussed what the immediate future would look like for Henderson customers.

“We’re seeing some higher prices in the market due primarily to the price of natural gas,” he says.

Bickett still says they have contracts with power suppliers to keep prices stable.

With the meeting going in depth on how they plan to adapt in the most cost-effective way, he says they hope to keep advancing their construction plans.

“We will proceed with the request for proposals that we have out to solicit bids for a natural gas peaking plant,” Bickett says.

Both Mayor Steve Austin and Bickett affirmed that they hope to keep Henderson one of the lowest-paying counties in the Commonwealth.

