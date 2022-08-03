Birthday Club
Ex-Lamasco employee arrested in connection to drug investigation

By 14 News Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Another arrest was made in the fallout of the large drug bust involving Lamasco Bar and Grill on Wednesday.

According to an affidavit from the Evansville Police Department, 39-year-old Christopher Palmer met with Demario Holman, one of the main distributors a part of the drug investigation.

He’s facing several charges, including dealing a Schedule I substance, possession of methamphetamine, as well as possession of marijuana.

This is a developing story.

