Evansville homes and businesses still without power following storms

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Christian Life Center takes on a variety of roles for the north side of Evansville.

According to their CEO, Gina Gibson, one of the roles they’re most proud of involves feeding the community.

“We have a food co-op that serves some of our folks that belong to a program, helping them move forward out of poverty,” says Gibson, “so, they get to be a part of that food co-op and come in every two weeks to get groceries.”

To help the community, you’ve got to be in the community, and their proximity to those they help has a pitfall.

When their neighbors suffer, it’s likely they do as well.

The same is true for the storm damage on Monday night.

It’s been 48 hours, and they’re still suffering from a loss of power.

An unlikely hero comes to the rescue to save their food supplies: G.D. Ritzy’s.

“We have five different freezers full of food, and refrigeration, and so they came to the rescue. We had a team of volunteers here yesterday that literally helped move everything into their refrigerated and freezer truck,” says Gibson.

According to Gibson, G.D. Ritzy’s has given her center the confidence that once the lights come back on, they won’t miss a beat.

Volunteers like Jonathan Muhr say helping his community feels so good, he’s come once a week for years now.

“Every Wednesday,” says Muhr.

So for the past few days, the doors at the Evansville Christian Life Center have been closed, and their freezers empty, which Gibson says is weird, but she’s looking for the upside in it.

“How often do we have the opportunity to have empty freezers to clean them? So, you know, you’ve got to take the positive with the negative,” says Gibson.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in the event of mass power loss like Evansville residents experienced Monday, keep your refrigerator and freezer doors closed.

They say food can stay safe in a fridge with the door closed for four hours, in a half-freezer for 24 hours, and in a full freezer for 48 hours.

We received this release from CenterPoint Energy on Wednesday:

CenterPoint Energy and contract crews continue to make progress on restoring customers without electric service following severe weather on Monday evening and Tuesday morning. As crews have prioritized larger outages to restore as many customers as possible at a time, the remaining outages are tied to smaller groups of customers. Therefore, the number of customers restored will progress at a slower rate. Efforts continue to clear the significant amount of fallen trees, limbs and wires and begin repairs.

“Our crews have made significant progress throughout the day on the remaining outages; however, we have not seen a storm produce this level of damage in several years,” said Richard Leger, Senior Vice President of Indiana Electric. “We have more than 60 crews performing tree trimming and restoration work on the remaining outages. We understand the frustrations of those customers who are still without power, and our around-the-clock efforts will continue until the last customer is restored as safely as possible.”

CenterPoint Energy is in the process of reaching out directly to customers who remain without power to communicate additional information and provide a timeframe on when they can anticipate service to be restored. Based on the current assessment of remaining restoration work, the company expects outages for some customers will last until Friday, Aug. 5.

