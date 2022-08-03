Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Drier Weather, Hotter

14 First Alert 8/3
By Byron Douglas
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 4:51 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Hard to imagine...we are in the market for some needed dry weather. Sunny to mostly sunny skies and breezy during the afternoon as high temps climb into the lower 90s. The afternoon heat index is 99-105. Tonight, mostly clear and muggy with lows in the mid-70s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms...mainly after midnight.

Thursday, cloudy to mostly cloudy with a 70% chance of showers and thunderstorms as high temps ease into the mid-80s. The severe weather is low but slow-moving storms may minor flooding. Thursday night, mostly cloudy with a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms as lows drop into the lower 70s.

Friday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms as high temps remain in the mid-80s. The overall severe weather threat remains low.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wynter Meiggs.
Affidavit: 2-year-old boy tests positive for THC, mother arrested
EPD provides update on drug investigation involving EVSC board member, bar owner
EPD provides update on drug investigation involving EVSC board member, bar owner
Amy Word
Watch: Bodycam footage released of Amy Word’s arrest
Crews responding to storm damage in Vanderburgh Co., surrounding counties
Thousands without power across Tri-State after Monday night storms
Amy Blaize
Nurse accused of taking medical grade fentanyl and morphine

Latest News

14 First Alert 8/3
14 First Alert 8/3
Monday night storm leaves behind damage to many Evansville homes
Monday night storm leaves behind damage to many Evansville homes
Thousands without power across Tri-State after Monday night storms
Thousands without power across Tri-State after Monday night storms
Wesselman Woods closed after hit from heavy storm damage
Wesselman Woods closed after hit from heavy storm damage