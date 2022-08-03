Drier Weather, Hotter

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Hard to imagine...we are in the market for some needed dry weather. Sunny to mostly sunny skies and breezy during the afternoon as high temps climb into the lower 90s. The afternoon heat index is 99-105. Tonight, mostly clear and muggy with lows in the mid-70s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms...mainly after midnight.

Thursday, cloudy to mostly cloudy with a 70% chance of showers and thunderstorms as high temps ease into the mid-80s. The severe weather is low but slow-moving storms may minor flooding. Thursday night, mostly cloudy with a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms as lows drop into the lower 70s.

Friday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms as high temps remain in the mid-80s. The overall severe weather threat remains low.

