Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Daycare director charged with felony child abuse, accused of assaulting 2-year-old

Jenetta Morgan, 58, is facing a felony child abuse charge.
Jenetta Morgan, 58, is facing a felony child abuse charge.(Flowood Police Department)
By WLBT.com Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) – A daycare director in Mississippi was charged with felony child abuse after a father accused her of abusing his 2-year-old daughter.

Flowood police arrested Jenetta Morgan, 58, on July 27. Morgan is the director of Circle of Friends Learning Center, state inspection records confirm.

The father of a 2-year-old told police Morgan physically assaulted the toddler, causing bruises and scratches on her face.

Morgan’s bond was set at $100,000 and she has since been released.

WLBT reached out to the daycare facility but an employee declined to comment.

Copyright 2022 WLBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amy Word
Watch: Bodycam footage released of Amy Word’s arrest
Wynter Meiggs.
Affidavit: 2-year-old boy tests positive for THC, mother arrested
EPD provides update on drug investigation involving EVSC board member, bar owner
EPD provides update on drug investigation involving EVSC board member, bar owner
Amy Blaize
Nurse accused of taking medical grade fentanyl and morphine
Crews responding to storm damage in Vanderburgh Co., surrounding counties
Thousands without power across Tri-State after Monday night storms

Latest News

Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen, thanking Rep. Nancy Pelosi for her decades of support for the...
Pelosi tells Taiwan US commitment to democracy is ‘ironclad’
Police: 2 arrested in connection to murder of Owensboro man
Police: 2 arrested in connection to murder of Owensboro man
The McKinney Fire has killed at least two people, forced thousands of others to evacuate and...
Scenic California river hamlet wiped out by deadly wildfire
The 6-year-old has sustained several injuries but has remained optimistic with support from his...
6-year-old recovering in ICU after being run over by bulldozer
FILE PHOTO - Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson walks during an NFL football practice...
NFL appeals 6-game suspension for Browns quarterback Watson