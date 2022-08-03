Daviess Co. football ‘reloads’ roster following talented graduating class

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Matt Brannon’s squad enters the 2022 season with a new look.

Instead of a rebuild, Brannon says his Panthers are simply “reloading.”

Last season, Quarterback Joe Humphreys helped lead Daviess Co. all the way to the Kentucky 6A quarterfinals in Louisville before heading off to Miami of Ohio. So, the Panthers are looking to senior QB and defensive standout Jack Ball as well as Junior Lake Wilson rotating throughout the season.

Brannon still has seven returning starters on offense, 20 seniors overall, and 4 out of 5 returning offensive linemen. Not to mention, four-year varsity star running back Bryson Parm is healthy again.

“I’m very confident in Jack and Lake. They are both two very talented quarterbacks,” Isaac Blue says. “First few games, Parm is going to be able to carry the load I think especially with us blocking and his talent. He’s just a freak talent.”

Ball says he’s feeling confident about the team’s protection in order to help get the ball off.

“A lot of returners and they’re all big up front. I feel like we have the protection that we need to get the ball off and also run the ball as well,” Ball says.

Coach Brannon says the team is going to look a lot different than what they did last season, and he likes their chances.

“When you talk to anybody about good high school football, it’s controlling the line of scrimmage. We like our chances in whatever opponent we go against, we feel like we can match the line play and we have speed in other positions,” Brannon says. “We’re going to look a lot different than what we did last year, but we don’t feel like we’re going to take many steps back. We feel like this is more of a reload than a rebuild.”

Game one for the Panthers is August 26 against Owensboro Catholic.

