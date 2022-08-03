Birthday Club
Crews expected to start work on South Green Street
By 14 News Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 5:42 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson Water Utility crews will be fixing two leaks on South Green Street Wednesday.

Officials say the westbound lane will be blocked off in two different areas.

The first is from the 500 block of South Green Street to Audubon Street. The second is from Norris Lane to South Elm Place.

That’s starting at 8 p.m. and should be in place for a couple of days.

