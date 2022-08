EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials say no one was hurt when a fire broke out at Arrowhead Motel in Evansville early Wednesday morning.

That happened around 1 on Old Business 41.

Fire officials say the fire was contained to one room and everyone got out safely.

We’re checking with the fire department on a cause.

