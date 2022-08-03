Couple accused of assaulting victims with tire iron, pepper spray

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A couple is in jail after they allegedly assaulted two people in Evansville over the weekend.

The victims reported the incident happened early Sunday morning at an apartment complex on Eden Drive on the city’s east side.

According to an affidavit, Josilyn Davis and Taylor Perry assaulted them with a tire iron and pepper spray.

Officers say they discovered the suspects and victims knew each other and had previous problems.

Authorities say officers were originally called to the apartments after Davis threatened to hurt one of the victims. They say Davis left before officers arrived.

The affidavit states that Davis showed back up at the apartment a short time later.

That time, officials say the victim walked toward Davis when her boyfriend, Taylor Perry, appeared from a bush and hit him in the head with a tire iron.

The victim told authorities he believed he was hit in the head three times.

A second victim came out of the apartment to help but was also hit with the tire iron, according to the affidavit.

Officials were told that was when Davis came up and pepper sprayed them both in the eyes.

Both Davis and Perry then left the scene.

Davis was found later that day and arrested. Perry was arrested Tuesday afternoon.

Both are facing battery charges.

