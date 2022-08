GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with the Gibson County Sheriff’s Office say Coal Mine Road in Fort Branch will be closed Wednesday.

That’s from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

It’s happening between South Main Street and County Road 330 West.

Deputies say no traffic of any kind will be allowed.

Coal Mine Rd. in Gibson Co. closing for several hours.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.