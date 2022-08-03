Affidavit: Newburgh man says he delivered cocaine to people while working at Lamasco

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A Newburgh man is facing a dealing charge after officers say he admitted to delivering drugs to people while working at Lamasco.

Officers say they pulled over 33-year-old Bryan Biggs in the area of Washington and Weinbach Avenue after finding his vehicle registration had expired.

Police say they asked Biggs to step out of the vehicle when he didn’t have a valid driver’s license and was unable to provide proof of insurance.

Officers say Biggs gave them permission to search the car and told them there was only marijuana in a backpack.

However, authorities say they also found a small amount of cocaine in the backpack.

According to an affidavit, Biggs told officers that he acts as a middleman and delivers cocaine to people while working at Lamasco.

Biggs allegedly told officers he meets the dealer in the back parking lot and delivers the cocaine back inside Lamasco.

Biggs is booked in the Vanderburgh County Jail on a dealing charge.

This comes as Lamasco’s owner, Amy Word, was recently arrested along with several other people in a drug investigation.

